IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) and Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Critical Review

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) and Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.8% of IF Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.9% of Provident Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of IF Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of Provident Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for IF Bancorp and Provident Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IF Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Provident Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00

Provident Financial has a consensus price target of $23.75, suggesting a potential upside of 74.25%. Given Provident Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Provident Financial is more favorable than IF Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares IF Bancorp and Provident Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IF Bancorp 12.18% 4.93% 0.57% Provident Financial 14.25% 5.63% 0.63%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IF Bancorp and Provident Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IF Bancorp $30.89 million 1.86 $3.56 million N/A N/A Provident Financial $56.89 million 1.78 $4.42 million $0.58 23.50

Provident Financial has higher revenue and earnings than IF Bancorp.

Dividends

IF Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Provident Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Provident Financial pays out 96.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. IF Bancorp has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Provident Financial has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Provident Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

IF Bancorp has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Provident Financial has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Provident Financial beats IF Bancorp on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IF Bancorp

IF Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial solutions to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts. It also provides loans comprising one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; multi-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans, such as farm loans; home equity lines of credit; commercial business loans; and consumer loans consisting of automobile loans, as well as construction loans and land development loans. In addition, the company sells property and casualty insurance, as well as offers annuities; mutual funds; individual and group retirement plans; life, disability, and health insurance; individual securities; managed accounts; and other financial services. Further, it offers ATM, online banking, mobile banking, ACH origination, remote deposit capture, and telephone banking services. The company operates through a network of six full-service banking offices located in the municipalities of Watseka, Danville, Clifton, Hoopeston, Savoy, and Bourbonnais, Illinois; and a loan production and wealth management office in Osage Beach, Missouri. IF Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Watseka, Illinois.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community and mortgage banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. It operates through two segments, Provident Bank and Provident Bank Mortgage. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, consumer, and other mortgage loans. It also originates, purchases, and sells single-family mortgage loans, including second mortgages and equity lines of credit. In addition, the company offers investment services comprising the sale of investment products, such as annuities and mutual funds; and trustee services for real estate transactions. It operates through 13 full-service banking offices in Riverside County and 1 full-service banking office in San Bernardino County. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Riverside, California.

