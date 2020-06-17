Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in shares of Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,466,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,700 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 4.18% of Hostess Brands worth $58,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TWNK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Hostess Brands by 223.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 114,270 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Hostess Brands by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 12,587 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Hostess Brands by 2,881.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Hostess Brands by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 231,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 324,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $4,028,538.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 324,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,538.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 923,577 shares of company stock worth $11,404,709. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

TWNK opened at $11.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.64. Hostess Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $14.86.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $243.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.09 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hostess Brands Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWNK has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hostess Brands to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. SunTrust Banks raised Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hostess Brands from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hostess Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

