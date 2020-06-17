Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 812,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 31,113 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.31% of Hologic worth $28,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 67.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 63.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 66.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

HOLX stock opened at $52.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.66 and a 200-day moving average of $48.74. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $55.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.44.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Hologic had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company had revenue of $756.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sally Crawford sold 31,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $1,661,080.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,594,775.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 190,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total transaction of $9,735,066.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 238,345 shares of company stock valued at $12,185,194. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HOLX. Zacks Investment Research cut Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Hologic from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded Hologic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.41.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

