Hexo (TSE:HEXO) PT Raised to C$1.25 at Cormark

Hexo (TSE:HEXO) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Cormark from C$1.15 to C$1.25 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HEXO. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Hexo from C$0.75 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Hexo from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Eight Capital dropped their price target on shares of Hexo from C$1.15 to C$0.90 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Hexo from C$0.55 to C$1.10 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Hexo from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th.

Shares of Hexo stock opened at C$1.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.98, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.52. Hexo has a 1 year low of C$0.50 and a 1 year high of C$7.85. The stock has a market cap of $546.53 million and a PE ratio of -0.75.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

