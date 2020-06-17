Hexcel Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 2,458 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,056% compared to the average daily volume of 114 call options.

Shares of HXL opened at $45.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.52. Hexcel has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $87.00.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). Hexcel had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $541.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $393,916.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Hexcel by 66.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,421,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $177,532,000 after purchasing an additional 72,559 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HXL. BMO Capital Markets raised Hexcel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Hexcel from $80.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on Hexcel in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hexcel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

