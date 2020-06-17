Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Upgraded at DA Davidson

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $5.00. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.50% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Shares of NYSE:HT opened at $7.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $273.81 million, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.27. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.46.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.72). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $90.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Neil H. Shah bought 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $47,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 480,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,389,238.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Neil H. Shah bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.84 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 493,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,082.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 119,927 shares of company stock valued at $659,258 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HT. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,060,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,430,000 after purchasing an additional 53,294 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 759,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,050,000 after acquiring an additional 36,279 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 667,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 44,987 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,403,000 after acquiring an additional 78,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the first quarter worth $1,892,000. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

