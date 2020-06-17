Heritage Financial Corp Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Heritage Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 11th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Heritage Financial’s FY2020 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HFWA opened at $18.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.16. The company has a market cap of $641.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.68. Heritage Financial has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $30.15.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $58.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.46 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFWA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Heritage Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Heritage Financial by 89.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Heritage Financial in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Deuel acquired 5,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.55 per share, for a total transaction of $100,003.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,961.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.72%.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

