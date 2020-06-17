Head to Head Review: Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) and Model N (NYSE:MODN)

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) and Model N (NYSE:MODN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.2% of Pinterest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.4% of Model N shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Model N shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Pinterest and Model N, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinterest 0 13 11 0 2.46 Model N 0 1 7 0 2.88

Pinterest presently has a consensus price target of $24.17, indicating a potential upside of 14.30%. Model N has a consensus price target of $33.29, indicating a potential upside of 7.69%. Given Pinterest’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Pinterest is more favorable than Model N.

Profitability

This table compares Pinterest and Model N’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinterest -120.48% -73.06% -62.45% Model N -10.88% -19.69% -6.54%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pinterest and Model N’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinterest $1.14 billion 10.85 -$1.36 billion ($3.24) -6.53 Model N $141.24 million 7.50 -$19.29 million ($0.43) -71.88

Model N has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pinterest. Model N is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pinterest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Pinterest has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Model N has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Model N beats Pinterest on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc. provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation. The company's platform show visual recommendations called Pins, based on user personal taste and interests. It also provides Product Pins that make items shoppable with up-to-date pricing; Recipe Pins to cook a meal by bringing the relevant information; Shop the Look, which enables pinners to shop for the individual products they see within fashion and home decor Pins; and Video Pins, which are short videos with topics, such as how-to content about cooking and beauty. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc. and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc. in November 2010. Pinterest, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc. provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies. The company also offers revenue management processes, such as pricing, contracting, rebates, incentives, channel management, and regulatory compliance. In addition, Model N, Inc. provides implementation, managed, strategic, and customer support services. It primarily serves large and mid-sized organizations worldwide through its direct sales force. Model N, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with additional offices in the United States, India, and Switzerland.

