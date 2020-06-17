Head to Head Review: Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) & Inspyr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NSPX)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) and Inspyr Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:NSPX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Infinity Pharmaceuticals and Inspyr Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinity Pharmaceuticals -3,308.31% -329.49% -75.67% Inspyr Therapeutics N/A -20.31% -570.38%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and Inspyr Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infinity Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75 Inspyr Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Infinity Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $2.17, suggesting a potential upside of 131.11%. Given Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Infinity Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Inspyr Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.7% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Inspyr Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspyr Therapeutics has a beta of -15.72, meaning that its stock price is 1,672% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Infinity Pharmaceuticals and Inspyr Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinity Pharmaceuticals $3.05 million 17.65 -$47.06 million ($0.83) -1.13 Inspyr Therapeutics N/A N/A -$930,000.00 N/A N/A

Inspyr Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Infinity Pharmaceuticals beats Inspyr Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study. The company has strategic alliances with Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib and products containing duvelisib, as well as duvelisib program, including DUO study that is in randomized and monotherapy Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma; PellePharm, Inc. to develop and commercialize rights to its hedgehog inhibitor program, IPI-926, a clinical-stage product candidate; and AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize products containing duvelisib in oncology indications., as well as collaboration agreements with Arcus Biosciences, Inc. and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Inspyr Therapeutics

Inspyr Therapeutics, Inc., an early-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of prodrug cancer therapeutics in the United States. It develops cancer therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumors, including brain, liver, prostate, and other cancers. The company's lead drug candidate is mipsagargin, which has completed an open label single arm Phase II clinical trial in patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma or liver cancer. The company was formerly known as GenSpera Inc. and changed its name to Inspyr Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2016. Inspyr Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Westlake Village, California.

