Head to Head Review: FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) versus NASDAQ:MYSZ (OTCMKTS:MYSZ)

FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) and NASDAQ:MYSZ (NASDAQ:MYSZ) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares FalconStor Software and NASDAQ:MYSZ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FalconStor Software -15.41% -0.87% -2.36% NASDAQ:MYSZ -7,341.10% -278.35% -150.48%

This table compares FalconStor Software and NASDAQ:MYSZ’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FalconStor Software $16.54 million 1.74 -$1.75 million N/A N/A NASDAQ:MYSZ $60,000.00 131.01 -$5.50 million N/A N/A

FalconStor Software has higher revenue and earnings than NASDAQ:MYSZ.

Volatility and Risk

FalconStor Software has a beta of -0.09, meaning that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NASDAQ:MYSZ has a beta of 2.21, meaning that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for FalconStor Software and NASDAQ:MYSZ, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FalconStor Software 0 0 0 0 N/A NASDAQ:MYSZ 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of NASDAQ:MYSZ shares are held by institutional investors. 61.5% of FalconStor Software shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of NASDAQ:MYSZ shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FalconStor Software beats NASDAQ:MYSZ on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

FalconStor Software Company Profile

FalconStor Software, Inc., a storage software company, develops, manufactures, and sells data migration, business continuity, disaster recovery, optimized backup, and de-duplication solutions worldwide. It offers FreeStor, a software-defined platform that provides migration, continuity, protection/recovery, and optimization for storage environment through a single management interface; FalconStor network storage server for migration, storage virtualization, provisioning, and management; and FalconStor continuous data protector for bootable snapshots, zero-impact backup, and local and remote disaster recovery. The company also provides FalconStor RecoverTrac disaster recovery automation tool; and FalconStor optimized backup and deduplication solution for optimized backup, archive to tape, block and file based deduplication, and storage capacity optimization. In addition, it offers maintenance, implementation, and engineering services. The company sells its products through authorized partners, value-added resellers, solution providers, system integrators, direct market resellers, distributors, managed service providers, cloud service providers, and original equipment manufacturers, as well as directly to customers. FalconStor Software, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

NASDAQ:MYSZ Company Profile

My Size, Inc. develops and commercializes mobile device measurement solutions for e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping/parcel, and do it yourself industries in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSizeID, a parcel measurement application that allows customers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measure; and SizeIT, a smart measuring tape standard development kit that provides users with the ability to instantly measure objects with a quick movement of their mobile device. The company was formerly known as Knowledgetree Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to My Size, Inc. in January 2014. My Size, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Airport City, Israel.

