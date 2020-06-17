Head to Head Review: ARABELLA Expl I/SH SH (OTCMKTS:AXPLF) versus Magnolia Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:MGY)

ARABELLA Expl I/SH SH (OTCMKTS:AXPLF) and Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.5% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

ARABELLA Expl I/SH SH has a beta of 5.35, suggesting that its share price is 435% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnolia Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.58, suggesting that its share price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ARABELLA Expl I/SH SH and Magnolia Oil & Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARABELLA Expl I/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A Magnolia Oil & Gas 0 7 6 0 2.46

Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus price target of $8.35, suggesting a potential upside of 33.81%. Given Magnolia Oil & Gas’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Magnolia Oil & Gas is more favorable than ARABELLA Expl I/SH SH.

Profitability

This table compares ARABELLA Expl I/SH SH and Magnolia Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARABELLA Expl I/SH SH N/A N/A N/A Magnolia Oil & Gas -132.38% 0.82% 0.62%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ARABELLA Expl I/SH SH and Magnolia Oil & Gas’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARABELLA Expl I/SH SH N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Magnolia Oil & Gas $936.14 million 1.68 $50.20 million $0.30 20.80

Magnolia Oil & Gas has higher revenue and earnings than ARABELLA Expl I/SH SH.

Summary

Magnolia Oil & Gas beats ARABELLA Expl I/SH SH on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ARABELLA Expl I/SH SH

Arabella Exploration, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Delaware Basin in West Texas. The company primarily holds interest the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations. It holds interest in approximately 1,562 net acres in the Delaware Basin. As of December 31, 2015, the company had approximately 785,470 thousand barrels of estimated net proved oil reserves; and 1,571,842 million cubic feet of natural gas reserves. Arabella Exploration, Inc. is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation. As of December 31, 2018, its assets consisted of a total leasehold position of 455,964 net acres, including 16,841 net acres with 200 net producing wells in the Karnes County portion of the Eagle Ford Shale; and 439,123 net acres with 846 net producing wells in the Giddings Field of the Austin Chalk. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

