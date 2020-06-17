Head-To-Head Review: Aphria (NYSE:APHA) vs. Mannatech (NYSE:MTEX)

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) and Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Aphria has a beta of 2.19, suggesting that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mannatech has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Aphria and Mannatech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aphria 0 2 6 0 2.75 Mannatech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aphria currently has a consensus price target of $8.21, indicating a potential upside of 83.20%. Given Aphria’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aphria is more favorable than Mannatech.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aphria and Mannatech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aphria $179.29 million 6.68 -$12.48 million ($0.11) -40.73 Mannatech $157.73 million 0.25 $3.29 million N/A N/A

Mannatech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aphria.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.6% of Aphria shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.9% of Mannatech shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.8% of Mannatech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Aphria and Mannatech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aphria 5.75% -0.30% -0.21% Mannatech 3.45% 20.05% 8.24%

Summary

Aphria beats Mannatech on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc. produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc. is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated provides wellness solutions. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through network marketing channels and a Website. It has operations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Mannatech, Incorporated was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Flower Mound, Texas.

