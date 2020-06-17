Head-To-Head Contrast: ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) and Rand Worldwide (NYSE:RWWI)

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) and Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares ServiceNow and Rand Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ServiceNow 18.19% 9.47% 3.11% Rand Worldwide N/A N/A N/A

92.3% of ServiceNow shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of ServiceNow shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 59.2% of Rand Worldwide shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ServiceNow and Rand Worldwide’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ServiceNow $3.46 billion 21.96 $626.70 million $0.65 613.02 Rand Worldwide $116.42 million 3.22 $2.62 million N/A N/A

ServiceNow has higher revenue and earnings than Rand Worldwide.

Risk and Volatility

ServiceNow has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rand Worldwide has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ServiceNow and Rand Worldwide, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ServiceNow 0 5 24 1 2.87 Rand Worldwide 0 0 0 0 N/A

ServiceNow presently has a consensus price target of $366.35, indicating a potential downside of 8.06%. Given ServiceNow’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe ServiceNow is more favorable than Rand Worldwide.

Summary

ServiceNow beats Rand Worldwide on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc. provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, performance analytics, encryption, and collaboration and development tools. The company also provides IT service management product suite for enterprise's employees, customers, and partners; IT operations management product that connects a customer's physical and cloud-based IT infrastructure with applications and platforms; IT Asset Management product to automate IT asset lifecycles with workflows; IT business management product suite to manage IT priorities; and enterprise development operations product for developers' toolchain. In addition, it offers customer service management product for customer service cases and requests; human resources service delivery product; security operations product for security operations management requirements of third-party; governance, risk, and compliance product to create policies and controls; and field service management application. Further, the company provides professional services, training services and certification programs, and customer support services. It serves enterprises in industries, such as financial services, consumer products, IT services, healthcare, government, education, and technology. The company sells its products through its direct sales team, as well as through resale partners. The company was formerly known as Service-now.com and changed its name to ServiceNow, Inc. in May 2012. ServiceNow, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Rand Worldwide

Rand Worldwide, Inc. provides design automation and data management solutions for the manufacturing, building design, engineering, infrastructure, and facilities management markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in four divisions: IMAGINiT Technologies, Rand 3D, Enterprise Applications, and ASCENT – Center for Technical Knowledge. The company resells packaged design software, including Autodesk 2D and 3D computer aided design software for customers in the mechanical, architectural, and civil engineering sectors, as well as visualization and animation technology to companies in the media and entertainment industry; Autodesk data management software; and Archibus facilities management software for space planning, strategic planning, and lease/property administration. It also resells 3DExperience design software products; Leica 3D laser scanning equipment for the architectural, engineering, and construction sector; and ASCENT, a courseware for various engineering applications. In addition, the company offers professional services, including project-focused software implementations, software customization, data migration, computer aided design standards consulting, supplemental design staffing, drawing digitization, symbol library development, computational fluid dynamics analysis consulting, and thermal simulation, as well as training, technical support, and other consulting and professional services. It serves private companies, public corporations, government agencies, and educational institutions. Rand Worldwide, Inc. is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

