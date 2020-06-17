Head to Head Contrast: Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) and Avalara (NASDAQ:AVLR)

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) and Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mobileiron and Avalara’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobileiron $205.24 million 2.59 -$48.85 million ($0.41) -11.22 Avalara $382.42 million 23.24 -$50.21 million ($0.59) -192.12

Mobileiron has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Avalara. Avalara is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mobileiron, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.8% of Mobileiron shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.4% of Avalara shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% of Mobileiron shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Avalara shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Mobileiron has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avalara has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Mobileiron and Avalara, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobileiron 0 2 1 0 2.33 Avalara 0 0 14 1 3.07

Mobileiron presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 73.91%. Avalara has a consensus target price of $108.46, indicating a potential downside of 4.31%. Given Mobileiron’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mobileiron is more favorable than Avalara.

Profitability

This table compares Mobileiron and Avalara’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobileiron -21.47% -109.40% -20.17% Avalara -12.99% -9.88% -6.05%

Summary

Avalara beats Mobileiron on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mobileiron Company Profile

MobileIron, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services. The company's MobileIron security platform also comprises MobileIron Threat Defense to identify zero-day threats on the device, across networks, and within client apps, and then initiates a security response, from notification to remediation of the threat; MobileIron Secure Applications for end-user productivity, such as enterprise app store, secure content, secure email and PIM, remote troubleshooting, and secure browsing applications, as well as MobileIron AppConnect, an SDK and wrapper that third-party developers integrate into their applications to provide security through additional encryption and advanced security controls. It serves various industries, including financial services, government, healthcare, legal, manufacturing, professional services, retail, technology and telecommunications primarily through distributors, resellers, service providers, system vendors, and system integrators. MobileIron, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc. provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs. The company's solutions include AvaTax, a solution for determining sales tax in the United States; Avalara Returns for tax return preparation, filing, and remittance; and Avalara Compliance Document Management solution, which creates, validates, stores, and manages sales tax exemption and reseller certificates. It also provides professional services, including nexus studies and analysis, voluntary compliance initiatives, tax registrations, and specialized tax research; MatrixMaster, a product taxability database for retail operations; Avalara CloudConnect, a hardware device for processing and storing transactions on-site for regularly scheduled uploads to AvaTax; Avalara Licensing, an online platform for business licenses and sales tax registrations; VAT Expert, a Web-based solution that checks the validity of customer and supplier value-added tax (VAT) numbers and provides VAT determinations in the form of invoices; and Brazilian tax compliance solutions that address the Brazilian transaction tax regimes through electronic compliance report validation, electronic invoice authentication and preparation, tax determination, and returns preparation. The company was formerly known as Advantage Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Avalara, Inc. in December 2005. Avalara, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

