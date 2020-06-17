Head to Head Comparison: Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) versus 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH (OTCMKTS:FRSB)

Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) and 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH (OTCMKTS:FRSB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.3% of Solera National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of Solera National Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Solera National Bancorp and 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solera National Bancorp $11.49 million 3.64 $3.56 million N/A N/A 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH $13.52 million 1.33 $2.16 million N/A N/A

Solera National Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH.

Profitability

This table compares Solera National Bancorp and 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solera National Bancorp 28.54% N/A N/A 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Solera National Bancorp and 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solera National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Solera National Bancorp has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Solera National Bancorp beats 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solera National Bancorp

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Solera National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, licensed professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposits; and business loan products, such as real estate secured loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, business lines of credit, and equipment financing. It also provides online banking, account analysis, combined account analysis, commercial sweep, remote deposit, ACH origination, payroll direct deposit, merchant, fraud, business debit card, and cash management services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

About 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH

First Resource Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in the southeastern area of Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking, money market, escrow, and CD/IRA accounts, as well as offers certificate deposit account registry services and insured cash sweeps. Its loan products include commercial mortgages, construction loans, working capital credit lines, small business administration loans, commercial term loans, home equity line of credit, fixed payment home equity loans, residential construction loans, land loans, vehicle loans, unsecured installment loans, certificate of deposit secured installment loans, and swing loans. The company also provides credit and debit cards; and cash management, ACH origination, sweep/transfer, ATMs, over the counter checks, online and mobile banking, bill payment, telephone banking, wire transfer, guarantee/notary, safe deposit boxes, night depository, foreign currency exchange, cashier's checks, stop payments, and overdraft protection services. It serves businesses, professionals, and individuals in Chester County, Pennsylvania through two full-service branches. First Resource Bank was founded in 2005 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.

