Head to Head Comparison: Copa (NYSE:CPA) & United Continental (NYSE:UAL)

Copa (NYSE:CPA) and United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Copa and United Continental’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Copa 8.81% 16.53% 7.26% United Continental 2.43% 20.51% 4.16%

This table compares Copa and United Continental’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Copa $2.71 billion 0.84 $247.00 million $7.92 6.81 United Continental $43.26 billion 0.23 $3.01 billion $12.05 3.34

United Continental has higher revenue and earnings than Copa. United Continental is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Copa, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Copa and United Continental, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Copa 0 4 9 1 2.79 United Continental 1 11 6 0 2.28

Copa presently has a consensus price target of $93.15, suggesting a potential upside of 72.67%. United Continental has a consensus price target of $64.64, suggesting a potential upside of 60.76%. Given Copa’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Copa is more favorable than United Continental.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.2% of Copa shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.2% of United Continental shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of United Continental shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Copa has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Continental has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Copa beats United Continental on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft. Copa Holdings, S.A. was founded in 1947 and is based in Panama City, Panama.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties. The company was formerly known as UAL Corporation and changed its name to United Continental Holdings, Inc. in October 2010. United Continental Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

