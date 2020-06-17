Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) shot up 3.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.54 and last traded at $12.61, 21,162 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 809,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.23.
A number of research firms have weighed in on HSC. Barrington Research upped their target price on Harsco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Harsco from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Harsco in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harsco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.
The firm has a market capitalization of $997.10 million, a PE ratio of 2.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.76.
In other Harsco news, Director Carolann I. Haznedar purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.93 per share, with a total value of $79,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,444 shares in the company, valued at $98,680.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tracey L. Mckenzie sold 41,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $342,197.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Harsco by 770.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Harsco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Harsco in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in Harsco by 53.8% in the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 14,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Harsco by 94.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,218 shares in the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Harsco (NYSE:HSC)
Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.
