Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) shot up 3.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.54 and last traded at $12.61, 21,162 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 809,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.23.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HSC. Barrington Research upped their target price on Harsco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Harsco from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Harsco in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harsco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $997.10 million, a PE ratio of 2.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.76.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Harsco had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 30.74%. The firm had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Harsco’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Harsco Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Harsco news, Director Carolann I. Haznedar purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.93 per share, with a total value of $79,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,444 shares in the company, valued at $98,680.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tracey L. Mckenzie sold 41,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $342,197.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Harsco by 770.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Harsco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Harsco in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in Harsco by 53.8% in the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 14,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Harsco by 94.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,218 shares in the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

