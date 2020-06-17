Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) PT Raised to C$18.00 at CIBC

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its target price raised by analysts at CIBC from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$17.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Hardwoods Distribution from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$15.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Get Hardwoods Distribution alerts:

Shares of HDI opened at C$15.40 on Monday. Hardwoods Distribution has a 1 year low of C$7.40 and a 1 year high of C$17.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$13.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.72, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $303.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$325.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$310.25 million. Analysts predict that Hardwoods Distribution will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

About Hardwoods Distribution

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors in Canada and the United States. The company offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, and solid surfaces.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.