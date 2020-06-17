HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Coverage Initiated at DA Davidson

Stock analysts at DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.71% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of HarborOne Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. HarborOne Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.
HONE stock opened at $8.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. HarborOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The firm has a market cap of $508.24 million, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.39.
In other HarborOne Bancorp news, COO Joseph F. Casey bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 252,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,301.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN lifted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 19,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.37% of the company’s stock.
HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile
HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.
