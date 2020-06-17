HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Coverage Initiated at DA Davidson

Stock analysts at DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of HarborOne Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. HarborOne Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

HONE stock opened at $8.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. HarborOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The firm has a market cap of $508.24 million, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.39.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $45.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.55 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 3.53%. Equities analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other HarborOne Bancorp news, COO Joseph F. Casey bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 252,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,301.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN lifted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 19,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.