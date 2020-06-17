Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Guess? in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 11th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the company will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.22. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

GES has been the subject of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Guess? from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Cowen downgraded shares of Guess? from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Guess? from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Guess? from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

GES stock opened at $10.60 on Monday. Guess? has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $23.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.16 million, a PE ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average of $14.83.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.93). Guess? had a positive return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $260.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Guess? by 3,738.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 227,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 222,037 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Guess? by 195.7% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 177,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 117,623 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Guess? during the first quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Guess? during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,220,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Guess? during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

