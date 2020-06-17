Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) was downgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, FinViz reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st.

GFED opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.01. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $26.93. The stock has a market cap of $65.47 million, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.58.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John F. Griesemer bought 5,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $82,164.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 5,675 shares of company stock valued at $92,231 in the last three months. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GFED. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 105,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 11.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. 26.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

