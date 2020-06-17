GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,412,321 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 864,181 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in GrubHub were worth $57,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRUB. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in GrubHub by 186.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in GrubHub during the first quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in GrubHub by 346.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in GrubHub during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in GrubHub during the first quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of NYSE GRUB opened at $63.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.97 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.78. GrubHub Inc has a 1 year low of $29.35 and a 1 year high of $80.25.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $363.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.76 million. GrubHub had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. GrubHub’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GrubHub Inc will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,200 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $49,656.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,134.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 17,459 shares of company stock valued at $965,361 over the last ninety days. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on GRUB. Exane BNP Paribas cut GrubHub from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BNP Paribas cut GrubHub from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wedbush raised their target price on GrubHub from $38.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on GrubHub from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. GrubHub has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.75.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

