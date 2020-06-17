Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Shares of Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) rose 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.65 and last traded at $16.46, approximately 22,544 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 638,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.

GNL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. JMP Securities began coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Aegis decreased their price objective on Global Net Lease from $21.50 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average of $17.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 44.87 and a beta of 0.98.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $79.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Global Net Lease Inc will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 113.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in Global Net Lease during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 450.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

