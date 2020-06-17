Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Stock Price Up 0.4% Following Dividend Announcement

Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) rose 0.4% on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $11.89 and last traded at $11.90, approximately 8,952 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 398,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.67%.

GMRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised Global Medical REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.83 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $21.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 million. On average, analysts predict that Global Medical REIT Inc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Global Medical REIT by 87.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Financial Advantage Inc. raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 39.2% during the first quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

