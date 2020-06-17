Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Acquires 531 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,482 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.2% of Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 64 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 30,125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,735,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 60,300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $117,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,615.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $1,304.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.95, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,434.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,064.82. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,722.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.02 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,550.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,200.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,611.47.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

