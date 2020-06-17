Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 13,344 Shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,074,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,344 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $93,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 154.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Roku from $86.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Roku in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Roku has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $120.81 on Wednesday. Roku Inc has a 52 week low of $58.22 and a 52 week high of $176.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.64 and its 200-day moving average is $118.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of -137.28 and a beta of 1.83.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $320.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.23 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Roku Inc will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total value of $29,617.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,617.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $2,917,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,592 shares in the company, valued at $5,968,625.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,739 shares of company stock valued at $19,225,214. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

