Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,602,561 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,314 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $113,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COG. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth $2,699,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 165.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,651 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after buying an additional 163,625 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth $10,476,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 100,357 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 12,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth $4,212,000. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

COG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.06.

COG stock opened at $19.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.37. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $24.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $386.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.19 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.