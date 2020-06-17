Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Sets New 12-Month High at $316.00

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $316.00 and last traded at $303.44, with a volume of 263 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $300.71.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $281.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.98. The company has a quick ratio of 19.04, a current ratio of 19.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.48 and a beta of 0.66.

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $131.69 million for the quarter. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 41.65%.

About Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF)

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

