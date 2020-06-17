Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Hits New 52-Week High at $31.30

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.30 and last traded at $31.14, with a volume of 46865 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.86.

GMAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Genmab A/S from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Danske lowered Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Genmab A/S from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Genmab A/S from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.89. The company has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66. The company has a current ratio of 19.04, a quick ratio of 19.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $131.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.04 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 41.69% and a return on equity of 19.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the first quarter worth $45,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Genmab A/S in the first quarter valued at $597,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Genmab A/S in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

