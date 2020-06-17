General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in General Mills were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

GIS stock opened at $61.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.59 and a 52 week high of $64.31.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of General Mills from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.39.

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 13,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $744,111.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,795.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $214,344.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,570.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,481 shares of company stock valued at $7,707,593. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

