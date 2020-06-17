GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Up 2.2%

GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) shares were up 2.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $67.66 and last traded at $68.70, approximately 55,639 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,827,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.25.

GDS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of GDS in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of GDS from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GDS in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.34 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of GDS in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.56.

Get GDS alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.58. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). GDS had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $174.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.12 million. Equities research analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Ltd – will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 231.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in GDS in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in GDS by 2,988.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in GDS in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Whitnell & Co. acquired a new stake in GDS in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDS Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDS)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.