GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,539 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in GDS were worth $25,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America grew its holdings in GDS by 11.3% in the first quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,695,000 after purchasing an additional 15,225 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GDS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,018,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of GDS by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 686,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,391,000 after acquiring an additional 22,768 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of GDS by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GDS in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,642,000. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GDS alerts:

NASDAQ:GDS opened at $66.67 on Wednesday. GDS Holdings Ltd – has a 52 week low of $32.57 and a 52 week high of $70.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.04 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.58.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). GDS had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $174.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.12 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Ltd – will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GDS. ValuEngine downgraded GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on GDS in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GDS in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.34 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of GDS in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.56.

GDS Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS).

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.