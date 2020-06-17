Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 75.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 339.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 54.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 71.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Gartner by 31.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 2,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $307,305.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,701.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Gartner from $131.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Gartner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.60.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $122.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Gartner Inc has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $171.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.47.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.88. Gartner had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Gartner Inc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

