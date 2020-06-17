GAN (NYSE:GAN) Trading 17.8% Higher

Shares of GAN Limited (NYSE:GAN) traded up 17.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.45 and last traded at $21.43, 3,294,027 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 26% from the average session volume of 2,609,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.19.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of GAN in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of GAN from $16.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th.

GAN (NYSE:GAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 million.

GAN Limited provides enterprise Software-as-a-Service solutions for online casino gaming and online sports betting applications. It offers a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK, which it licenses principally to the land-based U.S. casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

