Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 2,500 Shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Store Capital were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in Store Capital by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Store Capital by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Store Capital by 516.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Store Capital by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Store Capital by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STOR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Store Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Store Capital from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on Store Capital from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Store Capital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Store Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of STOR stock opened at $25.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.93. Store Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $40.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.41 million. Store Capital had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Store Capital Corp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Store Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.35%.

In other news, CEO Christopher H. Volk purchased 5,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.64 per share, with a total value of $99,666.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,818.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Donovan purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.24 per share, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 76,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,722.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 14,450 shares of company stock worth $265,034 in the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

