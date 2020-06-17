Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 20,175 Shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its position in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,175 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Corteva were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,229,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,851,000 after purchasing an additional 258,155 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Corteva by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,249,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,851,000 after purchasing an additional 919,616 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Corteva by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,860,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,232,000 after purchasing an additional 289,695 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,818,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,026,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275,287 shares during the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. CSFB dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corteva has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.69.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $27.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.87. Corteva has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Corteva had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

