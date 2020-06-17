Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 1,340 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,425 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Oracle were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in Oracle by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 797 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 48.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $51,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,368,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,527,264.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $54.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.36.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

