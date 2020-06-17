Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases New Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 85,132,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,531,935,000 after acquiring an additional 8,343,863 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,067,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,888,838,000 after buying an additional 870,944 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,882,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,484,311,000 after buying an additional 658,471 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,962,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,102,252,000 after buying an additional 2,228,686 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $859,602,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 12,264 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $982,223.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,896,931.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $1,046,628.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,368 shares of company stock worth $3,357,912 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.31.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $74.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

