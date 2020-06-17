Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Invests $747,000 in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,787 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295,943 shares of the software company’s stock worth $513,455,000 after acquiring an additional 222,455 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Autodesk by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,933 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Autodesk by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,432,767 shares of the software company’s stock worth $225,040,000 after acquiring an additional 51,764 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. raised its stake in Autodesk by 178.1% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 171,038 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,699,000 after acquiring an additional 109,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Autodesk by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 660,556 shares of the software company’s stock worth $103,112,000 after acquiring an additional 136,214 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADSK. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $233.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.91.

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 11,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,306,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 8,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,596,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,010 shares of company stock worth $3,945,756. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $240.93 on Wednesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.38 and a 52-week high of $241.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.21. The firm has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.96 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 230.16%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

