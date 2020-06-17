Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Stock Position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,244 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 3,306 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Expedia Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 26,371 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,370 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 22.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

EXPE stock opened at $85.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.28. Expedia Group Inc has a 52 week low of $40.76 and a 52 week high of $144.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The online travel company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($0.25). Expedia Group had a positive return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Expedia Group Inc will post -7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $8,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 426,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,058,207.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $228,454.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,897,861.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Expedia Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on Expedia Group from $136.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JMP Securities raised Expedia Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.69.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

