Galane Gold (CVE:GG) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.16

Shares of Galane Gold Ltd (CVE:GG) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 335400 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The stock has a market cap of $20.11 million and a PE ratio of -7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.10.

Get Galane Gold alerts:

Galane Gold (CVE:GG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$12.72 million for the quarter.

Galane Gold Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration for, development, and operation of gold mining properties. It holds interest in the Mupane Property, which is located in the Republic of Botswana; and the Galaxy Property that is located in the Republic of South Africa. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Galane Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galane Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.