Gabelli Funds LLC Has $3.08 Million Holdings in BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,405 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.23% of BioTelemetry worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEAT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,690,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,447,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $159,622,000 after purchasing an additional 277,151 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry during the first quarter valued at about $9,070,000. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry during the first quarter valued at about $3,620,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,838,000 after purchasing an additional 70,906 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BEAT. ValuEngine lowered BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered BioTelemetry from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Sidoti cut their price objective on BioTelemetry from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on BioTelemetry from $82.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioTelemetry currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Shares of BEAT stock opened at $46.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.38, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.34. BioTelemetry Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.35 and a fifty-two week high of $55.85.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $113.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.90 million. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BioTelemetry Inc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

BioTelemetry Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

