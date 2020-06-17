FY2022 EPS Estimates for LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA Unsponsored Lifted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:LVMUY)

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA Unsponsored (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a note issued to investors on Friday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Cereda now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.37 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.18.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LVMUY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a report on Thursday, May 7th. AlphaValue downgraded LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

LVMUY stock opened at $85.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.15 and a 200-day moving average of $83.61. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $97.55.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury products company. The company operates through Wines and Spirits; Fashion and Leather Goods; Perfumes and Cosmetics; Watches and Jewelry; Selective Retailing; and Other Activities business groups. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, Château Cheval Blanc, Château d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom Pérignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, Moët & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

