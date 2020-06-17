FY2021 EPS Estimates for Bloomin’ Brands Inc Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Bloomin’ Brands in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.78. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BLMN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.73.

Shares of BLMN opened at $12.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.76. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $24.29.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.35 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 57.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Gregg Scarlett bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $108,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,742.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

