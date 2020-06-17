FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Falcon Minerals Corp Issued By Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note issued on Monday, June 15th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Falcon Minerals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Falcon Minerals in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Falcon Minerals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.26.

Falcon Minerals stock opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $265.72 million, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 5.38. Falcon Minerals has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $8.82.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 million. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 18.38%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

In other news, Director Brian L. Frank purchased 40,000 shares of Falcon Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $96,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 277,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,080.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 723,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 3.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 185,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 218.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,393 shares during the period. 34.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

