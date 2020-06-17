FY2021 Earnings Estimate for DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of DCC in a research report issued on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Winckler now expects that the company will earn $4.25 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.94. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DCC’s FY2022 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Get DCC alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on DCCPF. Zacks Investment Research raised DCC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DCC in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DCC in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DCC in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of DCC in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DCC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Shares of DCCPF opened at $83.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.10. DCC has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $90.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.73.

DCC Company Profile

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment engages in the procurement, sale, marketing, and distribution of LPG; operation of retail petrol stations; and reselling of fuel cards.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.