FY2020 EPS Estimates for WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) Reduced by Imperial Capital

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) – Imperial Capital lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for WPX Energy in a note issued to investors on Friday, June 12th. Imperial Capital analyst I. Haas now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for WPX Energy’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.59 million. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The company’s revenue was up 289.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WPX. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of WPX Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

NYSE WPX opened at $7.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 3.59. WPX Energy has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $14.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPX. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 39,967.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,063,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,643,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040,672 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 27.6% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,020,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,058 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,467,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 19.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,133,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997,074 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,832,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $121,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

Featured Article: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.