FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Welbilt, Inc Issued By Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:WBT)

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Welbilt in a research report issued on Friday, June 12th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.09.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on WBT. Zacks Investment Research raised Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Welbilt from $17.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on Welbilt from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Welbilt from $20.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of WBT opened at $6.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The company has a market capitalization of $891.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.73 and a 200 day moving average of $10.35. Welbilt has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $19.81.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $328.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.10 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 39.54% and a net margin of 2.80%. Welbilt’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of Welbilt by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,127,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,737 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Welbilt by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,997,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,308 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Welbilt by 25.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,093,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,910 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Welbilt by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,907,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,431,000 after purchasing an additional 775,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt in the fourth quarter valued at $11,412,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

