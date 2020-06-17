FTX Token (FTT) Price Up 0.7% Over Last 7 Days

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 17th. One FTX Token token can now be purchased for $3.01 or 0.00031618 BTC on major exchanges including BitMax and CoinEx. FTX Token has a market cap of $283.80 million and $2.60 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FTX Token has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00044409 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $545.96 or 0.05738711 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002364 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00053669 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00012696 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004409 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002482 BTC.

FTX Token Token Profile

FTX Token (FTT) is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 tokens. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com . FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FTX Token

FTX Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

