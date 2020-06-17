Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) were up 2.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.11 and last traded at $8.15, approximately 1,835,550 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 5,079,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.95.

Several analysts have weighed in on FRO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Pareto Securities downgraded Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.92 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.93 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.64.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.46.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The shipping company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). Frontline had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $288.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontline Ltd will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 35.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 341.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRO. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Frontline by 217,430,900.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,174,310 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,309 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the fourth quarter worth $13,503,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Frontline by 281.8% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,617,647 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,935 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Frontline by 225.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 783,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,077,000 after acquiring an additional 543,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Frontline by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,114,967 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,339,000 after acquiring an additional 513,277 shares during the last quarter. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontline Company Profile (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

